Stonnington Group LLC Buys 9,700 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 236.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. 59,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,373,794. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

