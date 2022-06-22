Stonnington Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613,019. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

