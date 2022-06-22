Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 39,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,811. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

