Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 192,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

