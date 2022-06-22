Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.21. 85,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $335.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

