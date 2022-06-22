Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

MDLZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,013. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.