Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

NYSE KO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. 270,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,042,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

