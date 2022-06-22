Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

