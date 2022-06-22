Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

ULTA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,429. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

