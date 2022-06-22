Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.79. 17,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,028. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $124.57 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.