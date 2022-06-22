Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. 6,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

