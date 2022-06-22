Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, hitting $165.94. 11,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

