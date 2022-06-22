Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

