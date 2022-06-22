Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 129,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

