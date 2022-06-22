Stonnington Group LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

