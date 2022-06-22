Stonnington Group LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.28. 16,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

