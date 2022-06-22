Stonnington Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.36. 7,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.66 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.