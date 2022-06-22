Stonnington Group LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

