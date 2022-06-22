Stonnington Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.85.

ACN stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,186. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

