Stonnington Group LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry comprises 1.7% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Korn Ferry worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $56.05. 3,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,394. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

