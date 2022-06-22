Stonnington Group LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 251.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

