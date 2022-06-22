Stonnington Group LLC Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 349.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after buying an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,583. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

