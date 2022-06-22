Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. 93,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

