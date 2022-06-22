Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Salesforce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.43. The stock had a trading volume of 61,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.97, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,253 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.