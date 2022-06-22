Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 48,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,065. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

