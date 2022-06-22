Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 11,841 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.90. 31,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

