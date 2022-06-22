Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 5,650 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

