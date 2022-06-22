Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 650 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,440,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.40.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,604. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.84 and a 200 day moving average of $467.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,574 shares of company stock worth $2,763,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

