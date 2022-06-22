Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 800 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $400.17. 7,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $384.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.53.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.