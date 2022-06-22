Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total transaction of $211,184.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,567 shares of company stock worth $6,096,461 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.