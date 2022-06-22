Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.24. 9,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average of $203.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

