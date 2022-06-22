Stonnington Group LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in American International Group by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

AIG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 63,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,037. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

