Stonnington Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

RMD traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.92. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

