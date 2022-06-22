Stonnington Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.85. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,034. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.33.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

