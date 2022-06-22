Stonnington Group LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.11. 174,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,787. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.