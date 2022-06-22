Stonnington Group LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $221.73. 27,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.02 and its 200 day moving average is $279.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

