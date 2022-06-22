Stonnington Group LLC Sells 640 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.41. 22,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,653. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

