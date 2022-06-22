Stonnington Group LLC Sells 9,565 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 128,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,277. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

