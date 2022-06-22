StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Announces Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0022 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

