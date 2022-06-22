Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRM. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

