Stride (NYSE:LRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.62

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.62 and traded as high as $35.64. Stride shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 343,470 shares.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Stride by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

