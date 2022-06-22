Stride (NYSE:LRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.62

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.62 and traded as high as $35.64. Stride shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 343,470 shares.
LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Stride by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
About Stride (NYSE:LRN)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
