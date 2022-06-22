Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Stryker were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $37,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Stryker by 63.9% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. 2,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.66 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.07.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.