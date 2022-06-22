Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $193.45

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $193.45 and last traded at $195.08, with a volume of 2188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Get Stryker alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.07.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.