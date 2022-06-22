Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.81

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.81 and last traded at $61.81, with a volume of 1288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

In related news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

