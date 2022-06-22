Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

