Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $12.00. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 29,068 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Summer Infant ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

