Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.99

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 4229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

