Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.08. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$16.06 and a one year high of C$24.01.
About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
