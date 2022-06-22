Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.86

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 2305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.
The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.