Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.86

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 2305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

