Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.