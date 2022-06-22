Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
